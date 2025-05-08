Amadeus IT Q1 Profit Rises, Adj. EBITDA Margin Down; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF.PK), a Spanish software solutions provider for the travel and tourism industry, reported Thursday higher first-quarter profit with growth in revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin, meanwhile, was lower than last year.

In Spain, Amadeus IT shares were losing around 3 percent to trade at 68.16 euros.

In the first quarter, profit attributable to owners grew 13.3 percent to 355.3 million euros from 313.5 million euros last year.

Earnings per share were 0.79 euro, higher than 0.70 euro a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 363.7 million euros or 0.81 euro per share, compared to 324.0 million euros or 0.72 euro per share a year ago.

Adjusted operating income increased 10.1 percent from last year to 478.5 million euros, and adjusted operating margin improved 0.3 percentage points to 29.3 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.1 percent to 628.3 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 38.5 percent from 38.9 percent a year ago.

Group revenue increased 9.1 percent to 1.63 billion euros from 1.50 billion euros a year ago.

The company said its positive development in the quarter was supported by continued strong evolutions at each of its reported segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions and Hospitality & Other Solutions.

