Amadeus IT Group S.A. - ADR (AMADY) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 78.79

August 02, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group S.A. - ADR (OTC:AMADY) has been revised to 78.79 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 74.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.03 to a high of 91.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from the latest reported closing price of 75.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMADY is 0.03%, an increase of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMADY / Amadeus IT Group S.A. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Pacer Advisors holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADY by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADY by 19.87% over the last quarter.

