Is Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 272 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMADY has returned 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 4.7% on average. This means that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU). The stock is up 0.5% year-to-date.

For Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 131 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.8% so far this year, so AMADY is performing better in this area. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

