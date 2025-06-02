Is Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 270 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMADY has moved about 18.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This shows that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock has returned 23.5% year-to-date.

For FirstCash Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 129 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, so AMADY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, FirstCash Holdings falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #51. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.6%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and FirstCash Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

