Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) Price Target Increased by 5.69% to 78.62

The average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group (OTC:AMADF) has been revised to 78.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 74.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.90 to a high of 90.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from the latest reported closing price of 70.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMADF is 0.32%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.31% to 388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 0.56% over the last quarter.

LMRNX - 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund Class I holds 121K shares.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Chartwell Investment Partners holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 37.31% over the last quarter.

USBOX - Pear Tree Quality Fund Ordinary Shares holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 7.14% over the last quarter.

