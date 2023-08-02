Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) Price Target Increased by 5.69% to 78.62

The average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group (OTC:AMADF) has been revised to 78.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 74.39 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.90 to a high of 90.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from the latest reported closing price of 70.65 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMADF is 0.32%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.31% to 388K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
BBR ALO Fund holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 0.56% over the last quarter.
LMRNX - 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund Class I holds 121K shares.
TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 26.81% over the last quarter.
Chartwell Investment Partners holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 37.31% over the last quarter.
USBOX - Pear Tree Quality Fund Ordinary Shares holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 7.14% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (Incorporated under the laws of Spain)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Incorporated under the laws of Spain)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.