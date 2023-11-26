Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 79.39

The average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group (OTC:AMADF) has been revised to 79.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 75.19 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.20 to a high of 92.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from the latest reported closing price of 66.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMADF is 0.31%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.26% to 397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMRNX - 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund Class I holds 121K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 6.51% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 9.64% over the last quarter.

USBOX - Pear Tree Quality Fund Ordinary Shares holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 31.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Chartwell Investment Partners holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 31.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 129.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.