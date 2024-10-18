News & Insights

Amadeus Fire: 9-month Operating EBITA Below Expectations; Adjusts 2024 Guidance

October 18, 2024 — 06:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amadeus Fire reported an operating EBITA of 46.4 million euros for the nine months 2024, down around 14.8 percent from last year. The Management Board adjusted the guidance of the operating EBITA for full-year 2024 to around 58 million euros after the already adapted guidance at the half-year of 64 million euros - 70 million euros.

The company said the growing pessimism in the German economy over recent months, along with the resulting hesitancy in placing orders, has had a noticeable impact on the Amadeus Fire Group's results for the first nine months of 2024. The Management Board expects no market clarification for the rest of the year.

