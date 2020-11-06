Amadeus books 125 mln euro net loss in third quarter

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC on Friday unveiled a 125 million euro ($147.88 million) loss in the third quarter compared with a profit of 323 million euros in the same period a year ago, after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the travel industry during the crucial summer season.

($1 = 0.8453 euros)

