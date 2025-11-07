Amadeus 9-month Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Amadeus reported that its nine month profit increased 10.1%, to 1.09 billion euros. Earnings per share was 2.44 euros compared to 2.20 euros, last year. Adjusted profit increased 8.2%, to 1.11 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT amounted to 1.47 billion euros, up 8.7% at constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.48 euros compared to 2.28 euros.

For the nine month period, revenue increased 6.4%, to 4.90 billion euros, or up 8.0% at constant currency.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.