Amada Co. (AMDWF) Price Target Increased by 22.76% to 14.17

The average one-year price target for Amada Co. (OTCPK:AMDWF) has been revised to $14.17 / share. This is an increase of 22.76% from the prior estimate of $11.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.13 to a high of $21.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.06% from the latest reported closing price of $9.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amada Co.. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 29.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMDWF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.66% to 28,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,464K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMDWF by 5.59% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 3,774K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMDWF by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,731K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMDWF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,191K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMDWF by 8.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,127K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMDWF by 9.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

