Ama Group Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

October 24, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.

Ama Group Limited has announced the cessation of over 11 million performance rights due to unmet conditions, potentially impacting investor confidence. The lapse of these securities highlights the company’s challenges in fulfilling certain performance criteria, which is crucial for stakeholders monitoring its financial health.

