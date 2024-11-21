AMA Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.

AMA Group Limited has successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support. The resolutions included the election of new directors and the approval of the remuneration report, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategy. This positive outcome highlights a promising outlook for the company as it moves forward.

