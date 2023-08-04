AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 0.25

The average one-year price target for AMA Group (ASX:AMA) has been revised to 0.25 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 0.23 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.17 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.68% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMA Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMA is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 28,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,115K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,337K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,664K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,343K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,829K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

