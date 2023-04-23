AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Price Target Decreased by 13.87% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for AMA Group (ASX:AMA) has been revised to 0.22 / share. This is an decrease of 13.87% from the prior estimate of 0.26 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMA Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMA is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 27,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,115K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,903K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMA by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,337K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,256K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMA by 18.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,664K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMA by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,343K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMA by 9.14% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,829K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

