AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 1.33

The average one-year price target for AMA Group (ASX:AMA) has been revised to $1.33 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $0.13 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from the latest reported closing price of $0.84 / share.

AMA Group Maintains 8.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.03%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMA Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMA is 0.01%, an increase of 13.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 39,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 24,417K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,155K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2,108K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,631K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing a decrease of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMA by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 880K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

