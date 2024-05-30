News & Insights

AMA Corporation Embarks on AI-Driven Growth Strategy

May 30, 2024 — 02:25 am EDT

AMA Corporation Plc (FR:ALAMA) has released an update.

AMA Corporation Plc has announced a strategic plan to enhance growth and innovation in the assisted reality market by leveraging AI, backed by a €4m investment from Guillemot Brothers SAS and a €2m annual savings plan. The company is streamlining leadership, appointing Etienne Guillemot as the new CEO to lead the transformation, which includes a focus on AI services for frontline workers and a commitment to data security with the addition of a Chief Data Officer.

