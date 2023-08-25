News & Insights

AM Wheat Quotes Starting in Black

August 25, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

August 25, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The wheat market is starting off Friday with gains of 2 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 8 ½ cents lower on the day. The Dec contract traded in a 16 cent range in the session. KC wheat futures were fractionally to 2 cents lower at the close. The Dec contract stayed in a 10 ¾ cent range on the day. Thursday’s spring wheat futures were 1 ½ to 9 ¾ cents weaker. Dec HRS prices saw a 13 ½ cent range. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 406k MT of wheat was booked during the week that ended 8/17. That was up 13% for the week, but was below the 500k MT sold during the same week last year. Wheat commitments still trail last year’s pace by 23% at 7.175 MMT (263.7 mbu). 

The France Agritel expects wheat shipments will be 17 MMT for 23/24, compared to 16.4 MMT last year, however they had shipments to non-EU members down yr/yr to 9.5 MMT. Agritel maintained their production outlook at 34.8 MMT. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.04, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.31 3/4, down 8 cents, currently up 2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat  was $5.35, down 8 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.53, down 2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.91 5/8, down 2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.74 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

