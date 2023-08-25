AM Wheat Quotes Starting in Black

The wheat market is starting off Friday with gains of 2 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 8 ½ cents lower on the day. The Dec contract traded in a 16 cent range in the session. KC wheat futures were fractionally to 2 cents lower at the close. The Dec contract stayed in a 10 ¾ cent range on the day. Thursday’s spring wheat futures were 1 ½ to 9 ¾ cents weaker. Dec HRS prices saw a 13 ½ cent range.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 406k MT of wheat was booked during the week that ended 8/17. That was up 13% for the week, but was below the 500k MT sold during the same week last year. Wheat commitments still trail last year’s pace by 23% at 7.175 MMT (263.7 mbu).

The France Agritel expects wheat shipments will be 17 MMT for 23/24, compared to 16.4 MMT last year, however they had shipments to non-EU members down yr/yr to 9.5 MMT. Agritel maintained their production outlook at 34.8 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.04, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.31 3/4, down 8 cents, currently up 2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.35, down 8 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.53, down 2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.91 5/8, down 2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.74 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

