AM Wheat Markets Mostly Weaker

Wheat prices are 3 1/4 to 5 cents weaker in winter wheat markets, while spring wheat is holding 2 cent gains. Wheat futures dropped sharply to start the week and end the month. Chicago prices were down 27 1/4 to 38 1/2 cents on the day. For September, that left the board back below the $7 mark, but still closed the trading month of July with a 14 3/4 cent gain. Unlike the long liquidation in corn and soybeans, preliminary OI shows new sellers entering Chicago wheat, rising 2,248 contracts. KC HRW futures were down by 3.3% to 5% on the day. That left the Sep contract at a net 13 cent gain for the month of July. Spring wheat futures closed 31 to 40 1/4 cents weaker. September HRS prices were a net 39 cents higher through the month of July.

Oats Futures Prices rallied by nearly 3% on Monday, swimming against the commodity selling tide. September oats maintained a 47 cent gain for the month of July.

USDA’s weekly update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 12% points to 80% complete. The average pace would be 83% finished by 7/30. As for spring wheat, USDA reported harvest began last week with enough nationally for 2% complete as of 7/30. The average pace would be 5% finished. Conditions fell by 8 points on the Brugler500 Index to 325, as NASS had 7ppts less scoring in the good/ex categories.

The weekly Export Inspections data indicated 581,278 MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 7/27. That compared to 361k MT last week and 282k MT during the same week last year. The season’s total export now lags last year by 4.8% with 2.74 MMT shipped.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.65 3/4, down 38 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.91 3/4, down 36 1/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.00 5/8, down 37 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.12 3/4, down 43 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.55 7/8, down 43 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.55 3/4, down 40 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

