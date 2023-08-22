AM Recovery in Corn Market

So far for the Tuesday trade, prices are fractionally to 1 1/2 cents higher across the front months. Yesterday saw a massive trading range that closed with double digit losses after an overnight gap out of the weekend. Dec futures ended back below the $5 mark on a 10 ½ cent loss – after trading in a 24 cent range.

Day 1 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed the Ohio corn yield pegged at 183.9 bpa, 4.7% above the 3-year average. For South Dakota, scouts had an average of 157.4 bpa. 5.2% above the 3-year average for the tour.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 78% of the corn crop was in the dough stage. That was up 13% points for the week and remains 1% point ahead of the average development. The report included 35% of corn in the dent stage, up from 18% LW and 2ppts ahead of average. NASS had 4% of the national crop mature, matching the average and including 62% in TX, 7% in KS, and 1% in IA. The weekly condition ratings shifted 1% point each from Fair and Good to Poor and Very Poor. On net that pulled the Brugler500 score down 4 points to 349. Colorado was down the most on the week with a 30 point drop. Kansas was also down by double digits on the Brugler500, while SD improved by 10 wk/wk.

Iran issued an international tender to bring in 180k MT of feed corn. Export Inspections data showed 458,256 MT of corn shipped during the week, that ended on August 17. That was a 5.12% increase from the previous week, but still lags the same week last year by 41.27%. Mexico was the top destination of 271,071 MT.

Private analyst Patria had Brazil’s 2nd crop harvest at 78% complete as of 8/18. That was a 5 ppts advancement for the week and remains 7% points behind the average pace.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.69 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.06 7/8, down 11 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.82 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.96 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.