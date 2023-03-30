AM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.30, changing hands as high as $10.38 per share. Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $11.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.31.

