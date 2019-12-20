AM InvestCo Inks Non-binding Agreement With Ilva Commissioners - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Steel and mining company ArcelorMittal (MT) announces Friday that Am InvestCo Italy Srl consortium has signed a non-binding agreement with the government appointed Ilva commissioners that forms a basis to continue negotiations on a new industrial plan for Ilva, including discussions on a substantial equity investment by a government-controlled entity.

Am Investco Italy is a consortium led by the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal.

The new industrial plan would contemplate investments in green technology, including through a new company funded by public and private investors.

The negotiations will continue into January. In the meantime, at the hearing today, the Ilva commissioners and Am InvestCo have requested a further postponement, until the end of January, of the Ilva commissioners' application for interim measures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.