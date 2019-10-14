AM General And Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Partner To Develop Jeep Gladiator XMT

(RTTNews) - AM General and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) has partnered to develop new Light Tactical Concept Vehicle - Jeep Gladiator Extreme Military-Grade Truck or XMT.

The new 2020 Jeep Gladiator has 7,650 pounds of towing capacity and up to 1,600 pounds of payload capacity, AM General said in a statement.

The company could begin production in the second half of 2020, pending feedback and interest in the military marketplace. In addition to the gas model, Gladiator XMT would be offered to military customers as a diesel version, AM General said.

