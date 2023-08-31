News & Insights

Stocks

AM Gains for Cotton Futures

August 31, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Thursday cotton futures look to begin the day session with overnight gains of 20-30 points. Front month cotton futures closed the midweek session with 35 to 119 point gains. December prices were 30 points off the daily high on a 129 point range day.  US employment slowed, allowing a breath of optimism about future Fed rate hikes and a rally in stock market. S&P futures posted the highest close since August 7. 

Wednesday’s Cotton Classings report showed 24,973 bales of upland cotton was classed in TX. No other states have begun reporting. 

The Cotlook A Index was 85 points stronger to 96.95 cents. The AWP for cotton is 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/29. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 87.88, up 99 points, currently up 27 points

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 87.74, up 94 points, currently up 28 points

May 24 Cotton  closed at 87.68, up 95 points, currently up 25 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.