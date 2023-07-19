AM Cotton Extending Gains

Cotton futures are up by 12 to 58 points so far early on Wednesday. Nearby cotton prices were 12 to 29 points higher on Tuesday, but retreated from session highs for the close. US dollar index futures set some new life of contract lows yesterday, but eventually closed higher on the day.

The 07/17 Cotlook A Index was 40 points weaker to 91.50 cents. The Seam reported 1,257 bales were sold on 7/17 for an average gross price of 72.96 cents. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks dropped by 4,137 to 4,789 bales on 7/17.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.78, up 29 points, currently up 52 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 82.22, up 18 points, currently up 46 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 82.2, up 17 points, currently up 34 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.