AM Corn Prices Firming

Corn futures are fractionally firmer to 1 ½ cents in the black following the Thursday drop. Front month corn prices ended the Thursday session with 6 ¼ to 7 ¼ cent losses. Preliminary open interest rose another 8,512 contracts, net new selling as harvest expands. The December contract ended just 1 ¼ cents off the low for the day. Most of the ag markets dropped on the day, as did the equities, following the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Dec is sitting fractionally higher for the week’s net move into the day session of the last trade day for the week.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 566,857 MT of corn was sold during the week that ended 9/14. That was at the low end of the expected range, as Brazilian offers were lower than the US at the time. Brazilian basis appears to be firming, which combined with lower US prices is generating more export inquiries. USDA had Japan and Mexico as the top buyers for the week. Accumulated commitments were 461.6 mbu as of 9/14 – compared to 484 mbu on the books at this time last year.

Wire sources reported Taiwan buying 65k MT of corn from Brazil. South Korea’s MFG booked 68k MT of corn, reported as either South American or South African origin. Algeria is in the market for 60k MT of corn.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.75 1/4, down 7 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.46 1/4, down 7 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.90, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $4.98 1/2, down 7 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

