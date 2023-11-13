News & Insights

Stocks

AM Corn Futures Down a Penny

November 13, 2023 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The corn market is coming out of the weekend with fractional to 1 ½ cent losses across the nearby futures. The bears pushed corn futures another 2 to 4 cents lower on Friday. Dec set a new low for the move, to levels not seen since 2021, as the market fell a net 13 ¼ cents for the week. New crop Dec futures were down by 10 ¾ cents from Friday to Friday. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling of 5,889 contracts on Friday, with long liquidation in the nearby December. The weekly CoT data will be available later today due to Veteran’s Day. 

The weekly Ethanol report from USDA showed ethanol prices averaged $1.70 to $1.90/gal regionally, mostly UNCH to 20 cents weaker. The DDGS market was mostly UNCH to $30/ton stronger this week, from $180 to $225/ton regionally. Corn oil traded from 53 to 58 cents/lb regionally, mostly UNCH for the week. 

NASS raised the national average corn yield to 174.9, for a 170 mbu production increase on Thursday. Carryout was upped by 45 mbu to 2.156 billion. The market’s job is to attract buyers to shrink that large projected inventory. Global WASDE numbers saw a 6.3 MMT production increase, mostly U.S., to 1.221b MT, and a 2.6 MMT looser carryout of 315 MMT.  

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.64, down 4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash   was $4.38 5/8, down 4 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.79, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.88 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 1 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.