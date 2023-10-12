AM Corn Fractionally Higher into WASDE

Corn is currently up by as much as a penny after a tight overnight trading range for the October WASDE data. Preliminary OI data from CME showed net new buying , rising 7,111 contracts on pre-report positioning. Corn turned around through the day session and ended the session 2 ¼ to 3 cents in the black. Dec saw a 5c range on the day and closed near the high. The Dec contract is at a 4 cent loss for the week’s move.

Wire sources show South Korea’s NOFI is tendering for 138k MT of corn, as is the KFA for 69k MT. South Korea’s MFG is tendering for 140k MT of corn. Algeria’s issued an international corn tender for 120k MT. Brazil’s Anec expects the October corn exports to reach 9.174 MMT, compared to 6.173 MMT last year. This would be a record volume if achieved.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed 89% of the corn crop was mature as of 10/8, compared to 82% last week and 85% on average. US Harvest had progressed 12% points on the week to 34% finished and remains 3% points ahead of average. Conditions were 1 point lower on the Brugler500 Index to 338. The report showed IL and NE deteriorated the most while MI improved by 9 points for the week.

Brazil’s CONAB projected corn production there would reach only 119 MMT this season vs. USDA at 129 MMT. Despite or perhaps because of dryness in the north, SAFRAS estimated that Brazilian first crop corn planting is 51% completed, above both last year and the five year average.

As we reported earlier in the week, traders on average are expecting USDA to make slight cuts to average yield and production vs. the September figures.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.88, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.56 7/8, up 3 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.03 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $5.11 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

