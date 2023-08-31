AM Bean Quotes Mixed

Soybeans are trading within a penny of UNCH past the 1 ½ cent loss in Sep this morning. Overnight trade kept November in an 11 ½ cent range from -6 ¼ to +5 ¼. Soybean futures were down by 3 to 5 ¾ cents on Wednesday. The Soymeal market closed with $1.60 to $1.70 losses. Soybean Oil futures ended the session with 68 to 101 point losses. There were zero deliveries against September soy complex futures on first notice day. None were expected. The old long for soybeans is dated 7/10/23.

The USDA announced a private soybean export sale for 266k MT to unknown destinations yesterday. Survey respondents expect between 50k and 300k MT of old crop beans were sold for export during the week that ended 8/24. New crop soybean export sales are estimated to be between 600k MT and 1.4 MMT. Meal bookings are expected to be under 200k MT for old crop and between 200k and 400k MT for 23/24. Weekly BO bookings are expected to be below 10k MT for both delivery years. USDA will release the numbers at 7:30 CDT.

Anec estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 7.37 MMT for August, up from 5.05 MMT in Aug ’22. Meal shipments were 1.9 MMT, compared to 1.7 MMT LY.

Brazil has issued a waiver for early soybean planting in Mato Grosso, now allowed to begin September 1st. The country has legislation banning soybean crops during certain months to hinder crop disease, though it normally allows for beans beginning in mid-September.

A Farm Futures survey about tentative 2024 planting intentions shows US farmers planning a 2.3% expansion, to ~85.4 million acres.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.81 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.65 5/8, down 8 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.86 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.99 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently UNCH

