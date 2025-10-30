AlzChem Group (ALZCF) Price Target Increased by 38.32% to 189.93

The average one-year price target for AlzChem Group (OTCPK:ALZCF) has been revised to $189.93 / share. This is an increase of 38.32% from the prior estimate of $137.31 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $166.27 to a high of $228.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 287.61% from the latest reported closing price of $49.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in AlzChem Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 35.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALZCF is 0.19%, an increase of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.36% to 356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 83.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALZCF by 711.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 47.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALZCF by 162.96% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 83.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALZCF by 645.89% over the last quarter.

