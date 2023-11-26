AlzChem Group (ACT) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for AlzChem Group (ACT) has been revised to 33.66 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 30.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 41.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.46% from the latest reported closing price of 23.30 / share.

AlzChem Group Maintains 4.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in AlzChem Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACT is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.44% to 53K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 4.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 4.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

