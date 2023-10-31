Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) Price Target Increased by 1817.16% to 63.65

The average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) has been revised to 63.65 / share. This is an increase of 1,817.16% from the prior estimate of 3.32 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.81 to a high of 113.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41,098.56% from the latest reported closing price of 0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9ZT0 is 0.00%, a decrease of 55.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 6,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 2,315K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 857K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

