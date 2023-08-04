Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 3.84

The average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) has been revised to 3.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of 3.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.38 to a high of 6.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 828.82% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9ZT0 is 0.00%, a decrease of 73.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 6,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 2,315K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 857K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 65.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 58.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 43.06% over the last quarter.

