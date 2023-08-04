News & Insights

Stocks

Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 3.84

August 04, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) has been revised to 3.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of 3.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.38 to a high of 6.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 828.82% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9ZT0 is 0.00%, a decrease of 73.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 6,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:9ZT0 / Alzamend Neuro Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Truist Financial holds 2,315K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 857K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 65.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 58.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 43.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.