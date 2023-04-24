Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) Price Target Decreased by 40.87% to 3.73

The average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro (FRA:9ZT0) has been revised to 3.73 / share. This is an decrease of 40.87% from the prior estimate of 6.31 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.34 to a high of 6.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 601.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9ZT0 is 0.00%, an increase of 52.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 7,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 2,315K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing a decrease of 99.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 78.05% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9ZT0 by 52.93% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 283K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

