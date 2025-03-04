Alzamend Neuro Announces Phase II Clinical Study of AL001 for Bipolar Disorder Expected to Start in Q3 2025

Alzamend Neuro plans to commence a Phase II study of AL001 for bipolar disorder treatment in Q3 2025.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. announced plans to start a phase II clinical study of AL001, focusing on its use for patients with bipolar disorder (BD), set to begin in the third quarter of 2025. This research follows a successful head coil development by Tesla Dynamic Coils BV and will be conducted in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital. The study aims to assess AL001's unique ability to deliver lithium more effectively to the brain while minimizing systemic side effects compared to traditional lithium salts, which require regular therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM). AL001 has shown promise in previous studies by enhancing brain absorption and maintaining lower blood lithium levels, potentially reducing risks of kidney and thyroid issues associated with existing treatments. The CEO of Alzamend, Stephan Jackman, emphasized that AL001 could represent a significant advancement in BD management, potentially benefitting over 7 million Americans by providing a safer and more efficient therapeutic option.

$ALZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ALZN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ATLANTA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alzamend Neuro, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ALZN) (“



Alzamend



”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“



Alzheimer’s



”), bipolar disorder (“



BD



”), major depressive disorder (“



MDD



”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“



PTSD



”), today announced its plans to initiate a highly anticipated phase II clinical study of AL001 for treatment of patients with BD, which is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025. This study follows the successful completion of a head coil by Tesla Dynamic Coils BV, a key component of the clinical trial.





In collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital as its contract research organization, Alzamend aims to explore the unique properties of AL001 and its effects on lithium delivery in the brain compared to marketed lithium salts. The study could illuminate the path forward in patients with BD by demonstrating AL001’s targeted effectiveness and reduced systemic side effects. Previous studies in mice have shown that AL001 ensures better brain absorption while maintaining lower levels of lithium in the blood, paving the way for safer and more efficient treatments.





By offering a treatment that potentially eliminates the need for lithium therapeutic drug monitoring (“



TDM



”), AL001 could revolutionize care for vulnerable patient populations and improve treatment outcomes. Lithium, renowned for its efficacy as a first-line therapy for manic episodes and maintenance in BD, has long been underutilized due to the complexities of TDM. Current U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved lithium salts (carbonate and citrate) are limited by a narrow therapeutic window that requires regular TDM of plasma lithium levels and blood chemistry by a clinician to mitigate adverse events. Since conventional lithium salts are eliminated relatively quickly, multiple administrations throughout the day are required to safely reach therapeutic plasma concentrations. By reducing the systemic burden, Alzamend’s novel AL001 formulation could signify a major shift in managing conditions like BD, by minimizing risks associated with kidney and thyroid side effects traditionally linked to lithium therapies.





“With AL001, we can potentially introduce a next-generation lithium treatment that offers enhanced safety, better brain targeting, and no need for TDM, promising a leap forward from the current, burdensome options,” stated Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. “This advancement stands to potentially enhance the lives of over 7 million Americans suffering from BD by providing a more effective and user-friendly therapeutic option, potentially reshaping current treatment paradigms and improving patient quality of life substantially.”







About AL001







AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system that has the potential to provide the benefits of marketed lithium salts while mitigating or avoiding currently experienced toxicities associated with lithium. Results from Alzamend’s completed Phase IIA multiple-ascending dose study of AL001 in Alzheimer’s patients and healthy subjects identified a maximum tolerated dose (“



MTD



”), as assessed by an independent safety review committee. This MTD is designed to be unlikely to require TDM while providing lithium at a relatively modest but effective dose. AL001 is designed to favorably distribute lithium in the brain resulting in lower exposure of other body organs and an improved safety profile compared to currently marketed lithium salts. This can serve to mitigate or obviate the disadvantageously low ceiling for toxicity of marketed lithium salts that has limited their usefulness to patients and prescribers.







About Alzamend Neuro







Alzamend Neuro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and L-proline, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s by removing beta-amyloid from the brain. The latter is a second-generation active-immunity approach designed to mitigate the disadvantages of approved passive immunity marketed antibody products, particularly by reducing the required frequency and costs of dosing associated with antibody products. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at



www.sec.gov



and on Alzamend’s website at



www.Alzamend.com



Info@Alzamend.com



