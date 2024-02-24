Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Alzamend Neuro (NasdaqCM:ALZN) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,746.30% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alzamend Neuro. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2,100.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of ALZN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 154K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

RFG Advisory holds 17K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Alzamend Neuro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alzamend Neuro is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. With its product candidates, the company aims to bring treatments or cures to market at a reasonable cost as quickly as possible. Its current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and AL002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of its product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

