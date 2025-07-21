ALYAF vs. MLNK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Alithya Group (ALYAF) and MeridianLink (MLNK). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Alithya Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while MeridianLink has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ALYAF is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ALYAF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.18, while MLNK has a forward P/E of 45.88. We also note that ALYAF has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MLNK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.

Another notable valuation metric for ALYAF is its P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MLNK has a P/B of 2.9.

Based on these metrics and many more, ALYAF holds a Value grade of A, while MLNK has a Value grade of D.

ALYAF has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MLNK, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ALYAF is the superior option right now.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.