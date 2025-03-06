$ALXO stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALXO stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,460,283 of trading volume.

$ALXO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALXO:

$ALXO insiders have traded $ALXO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REKHA HEMRAJANI purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $46,404

JAUME PONS (PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,122 shares for an estimated $18,585 .

. SHELLY PINTO (SVP, FINANCE AND CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,197 shares for an estimated $6,883 .

. JASON LETTMANN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 2,159 shares for an estimated $2,483

$ALXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ALXO stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

