$ALXO stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALXO stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,460,283 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALXO:
$ALXO Insider Trading Activity
$ALXO insiders have traded $ALXO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REKHA HEMRAJANI purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $46,404
- JAUME PONS (PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,122 shares for an estimated $18,585.
- SHELLY PINTO (SVP, FINANCE AND CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,197 shares for an estimated $6,883.
- JASON LETTMANN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 2,159 shares for an estimated $2,483
$ALXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ALXO stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,034,522 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,737,651
- FMR LLC removed 4,013,550 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,702,628
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 3,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,552,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,178,330 shares (+679.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,637,811
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 1,894,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,447,920
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,575,605 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,867,601
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 1,222,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,042,318
