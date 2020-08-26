ALXN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.36, changing hands as high as $104.47 per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALXN's low point in its 52 week range is $72.67 per share, with $121.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.30. The ALXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

