ALX Resources Ups Stake in Uranium Venture

ALX Resources (TSE:AL) has released an update.

ALX Resources Corp. has revised its joint venture agreement with Denison Mines, allowing for an increase in ALX’s stake in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project from 20% to 25% by financing an additional $3 million in exploration. The project, situated in a uranium-rich region alongside significant deposits, is set for renewed exploration efforts in 2024. This strategic move promises to accelerate development in what is considered one of the most promising areas for uranium exploration globally.

