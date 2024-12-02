ALX Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Acquisition

ALX Resources (TSE:AL) has released an update.

ALX Resources Corp. has received strong shareholder approval for its acquisition by Greenridge Exploration Inc., marking a significant step forward for both companies. The plan of arrangement was approved by 85.08% of the shareholders, surpassing the required threshold. This move is expected to create new opportunities in the exploration sector.

