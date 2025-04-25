ALX Oncology's Phase 2 Trials In Head & Neck Cancer Fail To Meet Primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO),announced Friday that its Phase 2 ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04 trials evaluating evorpacept in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or HNSCC did not meet their primary efficacy endpoints.

Both trials assessed objective response rate or ORR compared to historical controls of pembrolizumab with or without chemotherapy.

The combination showed a manageable safety profile, but did not demonstrate sufficient efficacy to support advancement into registrational studies.

ALX Oncology stated it will no longer pursue this indication but remains committed to evorpacept's development in combination with anti-cancer antibodies, supported by prior durable responses in HER2-positive breast and gastric cancers.

Additional clinical data from trials in colorectal cancer, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma are expected later this year.

"While we are disappointed in these results, our confidence in evorpacept's potential in antibody combinations remains high," said CEO Jason Lettmann.

The company is also advancing ALX2004, a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, into Phase 1 trials expected to begin mid-2025.

Currently, ALXO is trading at $0.58 down by 3.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

