ALX Oncology Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data From ASPEN-06 Trial Of Evorpacept For Cancer

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) announced Tuesday positive prespecified interim Phase 2 data from its ASPEN-06 clinical trial, a randomized multi-center international study evaluating evorpacept, the Company's CD47 blocking therapeutic, in combination with trastuzumab, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) and paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

Evorpacept is the first CD47 blocker to show activity in a global randomized study in solid tumors.

The interim efficacy results showed the confirmed overall response rate for evorpacept combination treatment was 52% compared to 22% for control treatment.

This prespecified interim analysis represents results from 54 randomized patients with second and third line gastric/GEJ cancer, including a meaningful number of patients previously treated with ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and checkpoint inhibitors.

Patients were treated with evorpacept at 30 mg/kg every two weeks, mirroring the treatment cycle of trastuzumab, CYRAMZA and paclitaxel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.