ALX Oncology Prices $150 Mln Offering Of Shares And Pre-funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday after the bell, announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 76.98 million shares of common stock at $1.57 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 18.57 million shares of common stock at $1.569 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds to ALX Oncology from this offering are expected to be approximately $150 million, and the offering is expected to close on or about February 2, 2026.

ALX Oncology intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued clinical development of Evorpacept and its ALX2004 program, including related clinical trials, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock are being sold at the closing price on January 29, 2026, and the pre-funded warrants sold at $1.569 per pre-funded warrant represent the per-share offering price for each share of common stock, less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

Over the year, ALXO traded between $0.4040 and $2.27. The stock closed Friday's trade at $1.74, up 10.83%.

In the after-hours market on Friday, ALXO traded 1.72% down, at $1.71.

