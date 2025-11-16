ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for ALX Oncology Holdings (NasdaqGS:ALXO) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $2.72 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.74% from the latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALX Oncology Holdings. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 28.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.10%, an increase of 286.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.60% to 28,449K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 18.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,333K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 296.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,623K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 81.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 1,974.62% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 2,537K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 306.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,221K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 259.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.