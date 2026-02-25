ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 3.40

The average one-year price target for ALX Oncology Holdings (NasdaqGS:ALXO) has been revised to $3.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.77% from the latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALX Oncology Holdings. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 26.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.08%, an increase of 29.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 29,339K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,265K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,205K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 25.67% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 2,537K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,423K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing an increase of 44.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 4.71% over the last quarter.

