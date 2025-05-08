ALX ONCOLOGY Earnings Results: $ALXO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALX ONCOLOGY ($ALXO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, missing estimates of -$0.47 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALXO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALX ONCOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

ALX ONCOLOGY insiders have traded $ALXO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REKHA HEMRAJANI purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $46,404

JAUME PONS (PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,122 shares for an estimated $18,585 .

. SHELLY PINTO (SVP, FINANCE AND CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,197 shares for an estimated $6,883 .

. JASON LETTMANN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 2,159 shares for an estimated $2,483

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALX ONCOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of ALX ONCOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALX ONCOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALXO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALX ONCOLOGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALXO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.