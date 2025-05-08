ALX ONCOLOGY Earnings Results: $ALXO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALX ONCOLOGY ($ALXO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, missing estimates of -$0.47 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
ALX ONCOLOGY Insider Trading Activity
ALX ONCOLOGY insiders have traded $ALXO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REKHA HEMRAJANI purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $46,404
- JAUME PONS (PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,122 shares for an estimated $18,585.
- SHELLY PINTO (SVP, FINANCE AND CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,197 shares for an estimated $6,883.
- JASON LETTMANN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 2,159 shares for an estimated $2,483
ALX ONCOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of ALX ONCOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,034,522 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,737,651
- FMR LLC removed 4,013,550 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,702,628
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,178,330 shares (+679.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,637,811
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 1,222,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,042,318
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC removed 1,018,428 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,700,774
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 907,852 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,516,112
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 860,703 shares (+492.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,437,374
ALX ONCOLOGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALXO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
