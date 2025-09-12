Markets
ALXO

ALX Oncology CMO Alan Sandler Resigns; Appoints Board Member Barbara Klencke As Interim CMO

September 12, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) announced Friday the appointment of Barbara Klencke to the role of Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on a full-time basis.

Alan Sandler is departing from the role of CMO and will return to his former position on the ALX Oncology Board of Directors (BOD), where he previously served.

An ALX Board member since January 2025, Klencke has more than 30 years of experience in patient care, academic and scientific research, and clinical drug development in hematology and oncology.

She has deep R&D expertise and has made significant contributions to the development, approval and commercialization of numerous oncology products through various executive leadership roles at a range of small, mid-sized and large biotech companies including Sierra Oncology (acquired by GSK), Onyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen) and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

Prior to entering the biotechnology industry, Klencke served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, at the University of California, San Francisco.

