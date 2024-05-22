News & Insights

Stocks

Alvotech’s Q1 Earnings Surge, Ups 2024 Guidance

May 22, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech has reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with revenues soaring to $37 million, almost doubling from the previous year, and significant commercial agreements boosting their biosimilar portfolio. The company has raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to between $400-$500 million, reflecting confidence in their growth trajectory. These strategic moves, including FDA approvals and partnerships, are poised to strengthen Alvotech’s position in the biosimilar market.

For further insights into ALVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.