Alvotech’s Q1 Earnings Surge, Ups 2024 Guidance

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech has reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with revenues soaring to $37 million, almost doubling from the previous year, and significant commercial agreements boosting their biosimilar portfolio. The company has raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to between $400-$500 million, reflecting confidence in their growth trajectory. These strategic moves, including FDA approvals and partnerships, are poised to strengthen Alvotech’s position in the biosimilar market.

