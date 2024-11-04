News & Insights

Stocks

Alvotech’s AVT05 Biosimilar Application Accepted by EMA

November 04, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech, in collaboration with Advanz Pharma, has announced the acceptance of its Marketing Authorization Application for AVT05, a proposed biosimilar to Simponi, by the European Medicines Agency. This milestone marks a significant step in expanding treatment options for chronic inflammatory diseases in Europe. The development reflects Alvotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective biosimilar medicines to global markets.

For further insights into ALVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.