Alvotech’s AVT05 Biosimilar Application Accepted by EMA

Alvotech, in collaboration with Advanz Pharma, has announced the acceptance of its Marketing Authorization Application for AVT05, a proposed biosimilar to Simponi, by the European Medicines Agency. This milestone marks a significant step in expanding treatment options for chronic inflammatory diseases in Europe. The development reflects Alvotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective biosimilar medicines to global markets.

