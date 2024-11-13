News & Insights

Alvotech Showcases Strong Financial Growth and Expansion

November 13, 2024

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech has reported a significant financial turnaround for the first nine months of 2024, with total revenues soaring to $339 million, a sharp rise from the previous year, alongside a notable increase in product revenue and a positive adjusted EBITDA. The company has achieved key milestones in product development, including marketing applications acceptance in Europe for biosimilar candidates and a confirmatory study for AVT16. These developments, coupled with strategic partnerships, highlight Alvotech’s robust growth and potential for future expansion in the biosimilar market.

